MPA Abbassi Assures Resolution Of People's Problems

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nazeer Abbassi Saturday assured the people of circle Bakot for the start of Degree College classes, construction of college building and issuance of notification of Tehsil Bakot

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nazeer Abbassi Saturday assured the people of circle Bakot for the start of Degree College classes, construction of college building and issuance of notification of Tehsil Bakot.

He said this while addressing a Khuli Kuthchery at Bakot.

Elders of Bakot while addressing the Kutchery demanded for the start of classes in Girls Higher Secondary school where building has been completed, notification of Tehsil Bakot, reconstruction of Bakot Nathiagali road, upgradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) to Rural Health Unit (RHU), overcome the shortage of staff in BHU and other issues of the circle.

MPA Nazeer Abbassi said that last year the funds for the reconstruction of the road lapsed, soon a new survey of Bakot Nathiagali road would be started, all link roads of Bakot including Kohala, Nambal, Majohan, and Boi Nambal road projects would be started soon those would benefit all villages in the circle.

He further said that we would try to save historical Kohala bridge which is benefiting Circle Bakot and the people of AJ&K.

The MPA said that the KPK government is doing well under the leadership of CM Mahmood Khan and soon the people of Bakot, Lora and Galyat would see a change.

