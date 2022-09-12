UrduPoint.com

MPA, Administrator Inaugurate Fumigation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly, Ali Khursheedi, along with administrator west Syed Shabih ul Hasan, inaugurated the spray campaign for the eradication of dengue and malaria here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Ali Khursheedi said that the steps being taken to solve the public problems are commendable, especially all the officers of district west are engaged in solving the public problems.

On this occasion, the administrator said that spray campaign has been started in all the streets, localities of Orangi, Manghopir and Mominabad in the three zones of district West.

Apart from schools, parks, markets, spraying is also being done in places of worship and temporarily established relief camps of flood victims to control dengue and malaria.

He said that since the monsoon season started, local government officers and staff have been working day and night to resolve civic services related problems. Officers of all relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

