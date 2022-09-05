UrduPoint.com

MPA Ahmed Daraishak To Build 1,000 Homes From His Own Pocket For Flood Hit People

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Daraishak announced to construct 1,000 houses costing Rs 120 million for flood affectees from his own pocket.

Talking to APP, Sardar Ahmed Ali Daraishak said that he was extremely worried to see the flood hit families suffer as most of them were living in tents.

He said that he would construct 1,000 homes for the flood-hit people of district Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. He maintained that a survey was in progress to assess losses.

He told that he had deposited Rs 20 million each in CM Punjab and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's fund.

Daraishak also informed that flood hit families were being provided ration and other items of daily use. He, however, urged the philanthropists to come forward and serve the people in difficult times and assist them in re-construction of homes.

