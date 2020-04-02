UrduPoint.com
MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch Meets With QESCO Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:02 PM

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ahmed Nawaz Baloch on Thursday met with Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)'s Operation Manager Muhammad Irfan Memon at QESCO headquarter to address prolong load shedding of electricity at Sariab area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ahmed Nawaz Baloch on Thursday met with Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)'s Operation Manager Muhammad Irfan Memon at QESCO headquarter to address prolong load shedding of electricity at Sariab area.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M)'s leader Ahmed Nawaz informed the QESCO officer that Sariab area was being observed prolong load shedding from long time where people were suffering difficulties in this regard.

The MPA also appealed the officer to take measures to reduce extending of load shedding from the area for provision of electric supply facilities to public.

The QESCO's Operation Manager assured the MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch that he would take all possible measures to address electric related problems for interest of public.

