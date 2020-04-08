MPA Ahmed Nawaz distributes rations among needy people in Quetta

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch said it was their moral, religious and social duty to help poor people including daily wagers in the difficult time of lockdown in wake of the coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch said it was their moral, religious and social duty to help poor people including daily wagers in the difficult time of lockdown in wake of the coronavirus.

Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M)'s Quetta Chapter President Ahmed Nawaz Baloch said that unprivileged people and daily workers could not leave alone in hard time, saying that measures are being taken to provide facilities to them in lockdown situation.

He expressed these views while distributing rations among deserving people at Sariab area of Quetta. He requested the wealthy and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to come forward and play their role for the well-being of needy people as they were facing a lot of difficulties due to lockdown.

Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch said that thousands of daily wage labourers across the country including Balochistan have been left unemployed due to the coronavirus and their economic conditions were very weak and it was their responsibility to support these people.

There have a majority of daily wagers in Sariab area while businessmen of small scale have been sitting for many days in homes under lockdown, he said, adding that their mission was to provide rations and other facilities to needy people at their doorsteps without political discrimination in order to take out the people from the difficult situation.

He is working sincerely to provide rations to the needy people for reducing their suffering in lockdown, the MPA said adding that people should follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.