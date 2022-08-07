MPA Ahsan Saleem calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Sialkot MPA Ahsan Saleem Haryar, here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the CM said that only politics of honesty is accepted to people.

He added, "I believe in giving respect and dignity in politics and you all are my team and we have to jointly serve the people of the province. I will soon visit Sialkot."Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and Senior PTI leader Saleem Haryar were also present.