MPA Ali Haider Gillani Led Delegation Calls On Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM
A delegation comprising members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) led by the PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Ali Haider Gillani called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A delegation comprising members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) led by the PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Ali Haider Gillani called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Friday.
During the meeting, the members of the delegation congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider on assuming the office of Punjab Governor.
Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that all political parties including the opposition should play a positive role for the development and prosperity of the country. He further said that good governance and improving the quality of education in universities is a priority. He said that all resources would be utilized for the welfare of the people.
He further said that he is committed to provide the facilities of higher education to the backward tehsils of far flung districts of Punjab. The Governor said that the sub-campuses of major universities in the backward tehsils of Attock District would be established in the shortest possible time.
Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party in Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani said that People's Party has always believed in the politics of reconciliation for stability in the country.
The delegation comprised Sardar Raees Nabeel, Malik Wasif Mazhar Ran, Mian Kamran Abdullah, Qazi Ahmed Saeed, Aamir Ali Shah, Inam Bari, Sardar Habibur Rehman Gopang, Shazia Abid, Neelam Jabbar and Nargis Faiz Malik.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay14 minutes ago
-
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle2 minutes ago
-
2 accused arrested in different cases17 minutes ago
-
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan2 minutes ago
-
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram2 minutes ago
-
Body of drowned youth found from canal22 minutes ago
-
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Sattar22 minutes ago
-
Munawar Soharwardy remembered on 20th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher22 minutes ago
-
In charge Federal Ombudsman Karachi Office visits Protectorate of Emigrants2 minutes ago
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan49 minutes ago