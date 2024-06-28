MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

A delegation comprising members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) led by the PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Ali Haider Gillani called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A delegation comprising members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) led by the PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Ali Haider Gillani called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

During the meeting, the members of the delegation congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider on assuming the office of Punjab Governor.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that all political parties including the opposition should play a positive role for the development and prosperity of the country. He further said that good governance and improving the quality of education in universities is a priority. He said that all resources would be utilized for the welfare of the people.

He further said that he is committed to provide the facilities of higher education to the backward tehsils of far flung districts of Punjab. The Governor said that the sub-campuses of major universities in the backward tehsils of Attock District would be established in the shortest possible time.

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party in Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani said that People's Party has always believed in the politics of reconciliation for stability in the country.

The delegation comprised Sardar Raees Nabeel, Malik Wasif Mazhar Ran, Mian Kamran Abdullah, Qazi Ahmed Saeed, Aamir Ali Shah, Inam Bari, Sardar Habibur Rehman Gopang, Shazia Abid, Neelam Jabbar and Nargis Faiz Malik.