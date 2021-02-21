MPA alleges PPP for misusing govt machinery to standstill polling process

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MPA Abdul Razaque Rahmoon has alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial government was misusing government's machinery to standstill the polling process.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after casting his vote at chachro main school polling station. He said that government machinery was being used ahead of conducting polls.

He deplored that our voters were refrained to exercise their right to vote.