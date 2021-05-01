MPA along with commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaar

MPA Firdous Rai along with Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has visited Ramazan Bazaars and reviewed prices and quality of daily use items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :MPA Firdous Rai along with Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has visited Ramazan Bazaars and reviewed prices and quality of daily use items.

She went to Ramazan Bazaars of Cchatri Wali Ground Jinnah Colony and other areas and inspected the stalls of the fruits, vegetables, pulses and other grocery items.

She expressed satisfaction on quality of food items and directed the duty officers for providing maximum facilities to the public during shopping.

She also reviewed process of sale of sugar and flour on subsidized rates and advised for maintaining proper record in this regard.

She also interacted with the citizens busy in shopping and inquired about the quality and prices of various items.

She said that every possible economic relief would be provided to the people in Ramazan bazaars.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also visited Ramazan Bazaars of different localities including Riaz Shahid Chowk and checked prices and quality of various items including fruits, vegetables, mutton and chicken.

He said that comprehensive mechanism was being followed for uninterrupted supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits and other grocery items. He said that 55 special price control magistrates had been activated to check prices of essential items in the general market and profiteers were being dealt with an iron hand.

As many as 35813 bags of flour have been sold in Ramazan bazaars last day while 729780 kg sugar has been sold in 19 Ramazan bazaars during last 20 days on subsidized rate, he added.