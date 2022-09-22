UrduPoint.com

MPA Amjad Afridi Appointed In-charge PSF KP Chapter

MPA Amjad Afridi appointed In-charge PSF KP chapter

Provincial Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and MPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Amjad Khan Afridi was appointed as in-charge of Peoples Students Federation (PSF) here Thursday

The decision was taken at meeting chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najamuddin Khan and attended by senior Party leaders including PSF President Rashid Khan Afridi.

Addressing the meeting, Najamuddin Khan expressed full confidence in PSF and termed it as a backbone of the Party.

President PSF Rashid Khan Afridi assured his full support to the provincial leadership to make the Party a strong political force in the province.

MPA Amjad Afridi thanked the Party for assigning him new post and vowed to discharge his responsibilities in the best manner to strengthen PPP structure at grass roots level in the province.

