MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Member Provincial Assembly Iqbal Wazir and two others were held by the security staff of the Assembly on Tuesday and handed them to police.

The other arrested accused are Iqbal Wazir's nephew Mohibullah and relative a Naweebullah. They were held on charges of creating brawl and abusive language with fellow law makers during today's aseesmbly session after not allowing to speak on a point of order.

The brawl occured after MPAs Iqbal Wazir and Naek Muhammad exchanged heated words.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the assembly's session till Monday.