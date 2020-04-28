MPA among two tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Rana Hameer Singh among two others tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

PA to MPA said that Rana Hameer Singh had undergo for COVID-19 test after meeting with another MPA Abdul Rasheed of Jamaat Islami 2 weeks ago, which tested positive for COVID-19.

According to district Health office, a married woman Sughar w/o Preetam Meghwar have been tested positive for COVID-19, who was resident of a village Khemay jo paar of Daahli taluka of Tharparkar district.