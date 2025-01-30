MPA appreciates launch of Himmat Card by Punjab CM

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said the Himmat Card is a great achievement of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz due to which direct assistance to for the differently-abled people had become possible.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand ceremony held at the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department, Sialkot on Thursday to distribute Himmat cards under the second phase. Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Adnan Akbar Chaudhry, Asma Ahmed, Chairperson Safia Foundation Shamsa Kanwal and Zainab were also present.

MPA Manshaullah Butt said in the first phase, 990 differently-abled people in Sialkot district were given the Himmat cards and now 638 more such people had been issued cards. While welcoming the staff of Safia Foundation and Anwar Khawaja Industries, who distributed wheelchairs to 39 differently-abled people, said that the Social Welfare Department and Safia Foundation were striving to serve the suffering humanity.