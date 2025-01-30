MPA Appreciates Launch Of Himmat Card By Punjab CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said the Himmat Card is a great achievement of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz due to which direct assistance to for the differently-abled people had become possible.
He expressed these views while addressing a grand ceremony held at the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department, Sialkot on Thursday to distribute Himmat cards under the second phase. Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Adnan Akbar Chaudhry, Asma Ahmed, Chairperson Safia Foundation Shamsa Kanwal and Zainab were also present.
MPA Manshaullah Butt said in the first phase, 990 differently-abled people in Sialkot district were given the Himmat cards and now 638 more such people had been issued cards. While welcoming the staff of Safia Foundation and Anwar Khawaja Industries, who distributed wheelchairs to 39 differently-abled people, said that the Social Welfare Department and Safia Foundation were striving to serve the suffering humanity.
Recent Stories
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trainee ASPs visit Capital City Police headquarters1 minute ago
-
IHC to hear case seeking judicial commission on Arshad Sharif's murder1 minute ago
-
MPA appreciates launch of Himmat Card by Punjab CM2 minutes ago
-
275 kites recovered11 minutes ago
-
Four journalists honored at Migration Media Awards12 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Data Darbar, reviews expansion project21 minutes ago
-
Three gas meters’ thieves arrested in Tank21 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to FPSC in plea to stop CSS exam22 minutes ago
-
Second Mpox Case of 2025 reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can learn from China’s Model of Development: Minister31 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in head-on bikes collision51 minutes ago
-
Khidmat Counter set up at DC office52 minutes ago