MPA Arbab assures full support to PTI candidate for Tehsil chairmanship

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of the Provincial Assembly from the Peshawar district, Arbab Wasim Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here in the Chief Minister's Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of the Provincial Assembly from the Peshawar district, Arbab Wasim Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here in the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

During the meeting, Arbab announced the withdrawal of his brother who was contesting election for the chairmanship of Tehsil Shahalam and assured full support to the party candidate.