MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman for strict action against hoarders, profiteers in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman taking exception to impression being created about shortage of sugar and wheat flour consequently leading to rise in their cost, here on Thursday, urged the provincial government to realize its responsibility towards the masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman taking exception to impression being created about shortage of sugar and wheat flour consequently leading to rise in their cost, here on Thursday, urged the provincial government to realize its responsibility towards the masses.

Talking to APP, he said reports about shortage of flour and sugar is mainly consequent to manipulation on part of unscrupulous elements who are urgently needed to be taken to task as per law.

To a query, the MPA said Federal government has tried to address the situation through regular supply of flour as well as sugar, along with pulses and other food items that are commonly used by the people of the country to the chain of utility stores across the country.

This, he reminded also include Sindh where the goods are accessible to the people at subsidized rates.

Sharing details of his visit to the utility stores functional in his constituency (Gulshan e Iqbal and its surrounding localities), he said the facility for long hours was registered to be providing needed relief to the citizens.

"No shortage was reported in any of these stores, managed by Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, as there exists a mechanism to refill the stocks on almost daily basis," said MPA Arsalan Taj.

"This is reflective of the commitment of PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to the people, particularly those with limited income," he said.

About a question regarding the quality of the goods available at the utility stores, he negated the impression being created about it being compromised, however, agreed that there ought to be a proper system under which black marketeers, hoarders and profiteers are provided with no opportunity to fleece masses .

"Collective measures have to be taken by all stakeholders in the larger public interest," he said.

The PTI activist emphasizing that his party was brought to power by the people of the country and it therefore owe to the people ensuring every possible relief for the latter.

"Cash relief being provided to the poorest of the poor, easy and short term loans to the young entrepreneurs besides scholarship to the deserving students and several other public friendly interventions under Ehsaas Program, is also a feather in our cap," said MPA.