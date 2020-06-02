UrduPoint.com
MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman Urges Sindh Government To Stop Hoodwinking Masses

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:39 PM

MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman urges Sindh Government to stop hoodwinking masses

The PTI Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman has urged the provincial government not to hoodwink people by changing title of a health care project thrice in Gulshan e Iqbal, his constituency, during past 11 years

Talking to APP Tuesday, he said false claims are being made about establishment of a dedicated facility for infectious diseases, mainly Covid-19, treatment, while factually millions of rupees were spent on construction of a structure initially meant to be a public library, later claimed to be " Model Children Hospital".

"Actually the PPP government in the province has not spend a penny on the project and realizing the global scenario is claiming this to be a dedicated hospital to manage Covid-19 cases and mint money from the donors," said the MPA.

He alleged that attempts were also underway to misappropriate public money with carried forward amount for the project being shown to be more than double than what was spent during last 11 years.

Arsalan Taj Ghumman taking strong exception to the provincial government's stance regarding development as its top priority said all essential services are being outsourced to the private sector.

"All this is being done at the expense of masses," he regretted.

