MPA Arsalan Taj submits notice of private bill to the Sindh Assembly secretary

PTI Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj here on Tuesday submitted a private bill notice " Sindh Emergency Rescue Service Bill 2020" to the the office of secretary, provincial assembly

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :PTI Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj here on Tuesday submitted a private bill notice " Sindh Emergency Rescue Service Bill 2020" to the the office of secretary, provincial assembly.

Talking to APP Tuesday, he said submission of notice for the private bill was in accordance to the sub-rule (1) of Rule 94 of rules of procedure of the provincial assembly.

Attached with the private bill notice were also said to be the duly signed statement of objects and reasons for the cited piece of envisaged law.

Emphasizing that the province was in dire need of a comprehensive rescue service system, he lamented that.

tragedies of varied categories and intensities are frequently registered in the province and its capital Karachi.

Lack of timely and appropriate interventions has exposed all the more the vulnerability of masses," said Arsalan Taj.

The PTI activist said provision for rescue emergency service ought to be government responsibility and not that of non governmental organizations (NGOs).

Reiterating that Sindh too needs Rescue Service112 (as in Punjab and KPK), the PTI leader said PPP despite being in power in the for last 12 years has failed to institutionalize rescue service that is but a critically important civic facility.

Arsalan Taj said he along with his party colleagues in the assembly and other like minded MPAs would approach the provincial assembly speaker to get this absolutely relevant private bill adopted by the house in minimum possible time.