MPA Arslan Taj submits private bill on Emergency Rescue Service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA in Sindh Assembly Arslan Taj Tuesday submitted a private bill titled 'Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 2020' to the Secretary of the assembly.

Sharing his views on the Service, he said that Emergency Rescue Service should be introduced in the Sindh province.

He said that rescue service here in the province similar to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was need of the hour.

Arslan said that in view of any incident, NGOs were seen on the site. He said that a number of cases occurred in Karachi in a year. He said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) despite its government in the province for the last 12 years had failed to provide such a service to the masses.

The Sindh Assembly Speaker had been requested to get this bill of much importance passed, he said.