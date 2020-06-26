MPA Arslan Taj tested positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA in Sindh Assembly Arslan Taj has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA in Sindh Assembly Arslan Taj has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A few PTI leaders including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had already tested positive and recovered from the coronavirus.

Arslan Taj has said "I have been feeling some symptoms for a few days and tested positive yesterday."Arslan said, "I am feeling better and has gone into self-isolation," according to a communique on Friday.

He has appealed to his friends to pray for his speedy recovery.