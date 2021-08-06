UrduPoint.com

MPA Asad Khokhar's Brother Gunned Down

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Asad Ali Khokhar's brother, Mubashir Khokhar, was killed in a firing incident at the Walima ceremony of the MPA's son in Defence area, here on Friday.

A gunman opened fire when Walima function was underway at a private farm house in Defence area, killing MPA Malik Asad Khokhar's brother Mubashir Khokhar and injuring one another while the injured was shifted to a local hospital.

According to police, Mubashir Khokar was taken to the hospital in a critical condition but he could not survive.

The incident occurred soon after Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar left the wedding ceremony venue, however the security staff of the chief minister overpowered the attacker namely Nazim and shifted him to an unknown place.

The attacker opened fire close to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's car, who was also present at the wedding ceremony.

Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Cheema also confirmed that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was present in the ceremony when the firing occurred and fortunately he was safe.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani.

He directed to conduct a comprehensive inquiry pertaining to the security arrangements and said that strict legal action should be taken against those involved in the incident.

However, the police teams after reaching the spot started collecting evidences.

