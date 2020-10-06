UrduPoint.com
MPA Ashraf Ansari Meets CM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:57 PM

Haudhry Muhammad Younas Ansari and MPA Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here and discussed matters of mutual interest, solution of problems of Gujranwala city and other matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Chaudhry Muhammad Younas Ansari and MPA Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here and discussed matters of mutual interest, solution of problems of Gujranwala city and other matters.

They condemned a campaign being run by some elements against national institutions.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that the elements targeting institutions were not loyal with the people and the country.

"I have dedicated my post of Chief Minister for serving the masses", he added.

Members of the assembly were his companions and addressing their concerns was a priority, he said adding that problems of Gujranwala would be resolved.

