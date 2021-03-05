UrduPoint.com
MPA Asia Asad Tests Positive For Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A female member provincial assembly was tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday.

According to Assembly Secretariat, MPA Asia Asad, focal person for coronavirus was tested positive after which she has quarantined herself at home.

It said MPA Asia Asad has been asked to adopt proper protective measures against COVID-19 at home. The MPA has also appealed to the well-wishers to pray for her recovery from the infection.

More Stories From Pakistan

