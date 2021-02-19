MPA Asia Khatak visits women crisis center

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asia Khatak along with ADC Bashir Ahmed have visited women crisis center on the directives of chief minister KPK Mehmood Khan

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asia Khatak along with ADC Bashir Ahmed have visited women crisis center on the directives of chief minister KPK Mehmood Khan.

In a press release issued from DC Kohat office, it is revealed that MPA Asia Khatak has checked attendance register, and have inspected residential and food facilities of women crisis center.

She had held meeting with female dwellers of women crisis center and had recommended recruitment of warden in the center.

The MPA was briefed by social welfare administration regarding the women crisis center and was informed regarding issues and problems prevailing there.

She will present a report regarding women crisis center to chief minister KPK Mehmood Khan.