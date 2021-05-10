UrduPoint.com
MPA Asif Condoles Death Of Father Of Senator Falak Naz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

MPA Asif condoles death of father of Senator Falak Naz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan Monday expressed grief and sorrow with Senator Falak Naz over the demise of her father.

In his message, he expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

