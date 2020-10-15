MPA assures raising business community issues in Sindh Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

Member Sindh Assembly from Hyderabad Nadeem Siddiqui has assured that all issues being faced by the business community will be raised at the floor of Assembly so that the provincial government could consider the genuine demands and resolved the same at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly from Hyderabad Nadeem Siddiqui has assured that all issues being faced by the business community will be raised at the floor of Assembly so that the provincial government could consider the genuine demands and resolved the same at the earliest.

MPA Nadeem Siddiqui assured at a dinner which he hosted in honor of newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other associations here at Hyderabad Gymkhana on Wednesday night.

MPA Nadeem Siddiqui congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the chambers and associations adding that his party has always raised the genuine issues of the business community of Hyderabad and make all out efforts that traders and industrialists could get all required facilities at their nearest so that business activities could be geared up at the second largest city of Sindh province.

He said that rapid boost of trade and industrial activities would definitely improve the economy of the country and it will also provide job opportunities to unemployed persons at their nearest.

The Chairman HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala in his address appreciated the efforts of MPA Nadeem Siddiqui for his contribution and support to business community of Hyderabad and said that small and medium enterprises are contributing huge share in the national exchequer therefore special attention is required for promotion of this sector with incentives so that the country could improve its economy in right direction.

Among others, Ex-Chairman HSATI Shahid Qaimkhani, Aslam Bawani, and Ex-President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Doulat Ram Lohana also present on the occasion.