MPA Attack Case: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Two 'shooters'

Published February 10, 2022

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday extended judicial remand of two alleged shooters, involved in fire on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin, and again sent them to jail for an identification parade

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings, wherein the CIA Lahore police produced the accused - Majid and Kashif - from jail, with a muffled face amid strict security arrangements.

The investigation officer submitted that the identification parade of the accused could not be held.

He submitted that Bilal Yasin was not available for the purpose, as doctors had advised him two-week bed rest. He pleaded with the court to grant another opportunity for the exercise.

Subsequently, the court extended the judicial remand of the accused for another two weeks and sent them to jail. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the judicial remand.

On Dec 31, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.

