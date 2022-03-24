UrduPoint.com

MPA Attack Case: Two Shooters Remanded In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MPA attack case: two shooters remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over two alleged shooters, involved in opening fire at PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, to police on 14-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over two alleged shooters, involved in opening fire at PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, to police on 14-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein CIA Lahore police produced the accused- Majid and Muhammad Akram - with a muffled face amid strict security arrangements.

The investigation officer submitted that the MPA identified both the accused during an identification parade held at the Jail. He pleaded with the court for handing over the accused on physical remand for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on physical remand for 14-day. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, April 7.

On December 31, two shooters on a motorcycle had opened fire at Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.

Meanwhile, another ATC court granted interim bail to alleged mastermind Mian Haseeb Vicki, till March 31 in the case.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000. ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail application of the accused.

The defence counsel argued before the court that his client had been nominated 12 days after the occurrence of the incident in the light of supplementary statements by a witness. He submitted that the allegation of the consultation was based on speculations. He submitted that the parties had old enmity and it was the only reason that his client was nominated. He submitted that the court had already granted bail to the co-accused in the matter. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of the bail to his client as well.

The court, after hearing the arguments, granted interim bail to Mian Haseeb Vicki till March 31 and sought a report from police by the next date of hearing.

