MPA Aun Hameed Dogar Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Aun Hameed Dogar sustained injuries in an accident as his car collided with a tractor to save a motorcyclist here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, MPA Aun Hameed Dogar was heading to somewhere when his car collided with a tractor to save a speeding motorcyclist. However, he sustained minor head injury and remained safe. The car smashed badly.