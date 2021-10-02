MPA Aun Hameed Dogar injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Aun Hameed Dogar sustained injuries in an accident as his car collided with a tractor to save a motorcyclist here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, MPA Aun Hameed Dogar was heading to somewhere when his car collided with a tractor to save a speeding motorcyclist. However, he sustained minor head injury and remained safe. The car smashed badly.