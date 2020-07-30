MPA Bari distributes clothes, Eid gifts among orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :MPA Rabia Basri, an active social activist has said we should not forget the orphans and poor on the auspicious event of Eid as helping out such people indeed gives the inner respite.

She said this during a function held to distribute Eid gifts among orphans and poor with assistance of Arif Azam Foundation, Katlang in Mardan.

Basri distributed clothes, shoes and Eid gifts among orphans and said it is an obligation for us to remember this segment of society not only on religious events but in routine. In fact, she said one feels the real happiness after helping out these people.

She urged upon the well off people to put their due share in this noble cause and earn prayers adding she would keep continue helping out poor to the possible extent. She said she would also raise voice for them at every forum.