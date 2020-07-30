UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Bari Distributes Clothes, Eid Gifts Among Orphans

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

MPA Bari distributes clothes, Eid gifts among orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :MPA Rabia Basri, an active social activist has said we should not forget the orphans and poor on the auspicious event of Eid as helping out such people indeed gives the inner respite.

She said this during a function held to distribute Eid gifts among orphans and poor with assistance of Arif Azam Foundation, Katlang in Mardan.

Basri distributed clothes, shoes and Eid gifts among orphans and said it is an obligation for us to remember this segment of society not only on religious events but in routine. In fact, she said one feels the real happiness after helping out these people.

She urged upon the well off people to put their due share in this noble cause and earn prayers adding she would keep continue helping out poor to the possible extent. She said she would also raise voice for them at every forum.

Related Topics

Poor Mardan Event Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

51 minutes ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

2 hours ago

US COVID-19 deaths pass 150,000

2 hours ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Musical Summit takes place with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.