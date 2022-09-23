MPA Baryar calls on CM Punjab

Member Provincial Assembly Ahsan Saleem Baryar along with senior politician Saleem Baryar Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed matters pertaining to overall political situation and development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Ahsan Saleem Baryar along with senior politician Saleem Baryar Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed matters pertaining to overall political situation and development projects.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that the problems and needs of every city including Sialkot are under his consideration. He stated that in view of the needs of people, the government is focusing on the completion of under construction projects.

The CM vowed that no stone will be left unturned to resolve the problems of the masses.