MPA Baryar Discusses Sialkot Uplift With CM Buzdar

Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:13 PM

MPA Baryar discusses Sialkot uplift with CM Buzdar

Newly-elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed development projects of his constituency

Newly-elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed development projects of his constituency.

Senior PTI leader Saleem Baryar and Principal Secretary to CM Tahir Khursheed were also present.

The CM congratulated Ahsan Baryar and Saleem Baryar over the wonderful victory in PP-38 and said that people had defeated the anti-state narrative and chosen an honest and trustworthy candidate to represent them.

The chief minister said the so-called slogan of giving respect to vote had been rejected and the PTI success shows that the politics of honesty would prevail.

He added the voters had buried the negative politics. The PTI was a populist political party and the voters had made it successful because of its marvelous performance.

The CM termed Ahsan Baryar an asset to the party. He said the government had set the pace of development and no one would be able to stop it. "I will soon visit Sialkot," said the chief minister.

Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that it was an honour and a privilege to be part of the CM team.

Saleem Baryar vowed to move along with the CM Punjab for development and prosperity of people. He also invited the CM to visit Sialkot and announced further strengthening the PTI in the district.

