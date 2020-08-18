UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Basri Presents Sewing Machines To Transgender Community

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

MPA Basri presents sewing machines to transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and social activist, Rabia Basri distributed sewing machines among members of transgender community at her residence here the other day.

Members of the transgender community met with Rabia Basri and apprised her about their problems. On the occasion the MPA distributed sewing machines among transgender.

She said sewing machines were provided to transgender so that could earn a respectable livelihood for themselves and live a decent life.

She said transgender is part of our society and we should help them to the maximum extent so that they could also provide financial support to their families.

The members of transgender community thanked Rabia Basri and said she always helped them out in needy situation.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

16 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

46 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.