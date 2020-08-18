MPA Basri presents sewing machines to transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and social activist, Rabia Basri distributed sewing machines among members of transgender community at her residence here the other day.

Members of the transgender community met with Rabia Basri and apprised her about their problems. On the occasion the MPA distributed sewing machines among transgender.

She said sewing machines were provided to transgender so that could earn a respectable livelihood for themselves and live a decent life.

She said transgender is part of our society and we should help them to the maximum extent so that they could also provide financial support to their families.

The members of transgender community thanked Rabia Basri and said she always helped them out in needy situation.