MPA Bilal Yasin Attack Case Adjourned Till Oct 3

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 06:55 PM

MPA Bilal Yasin attack case adjourned till Oct 3

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of MPA Bilal attack case till October 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of MPA Bilal attack case till October 3.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein accused Mian Haseeb Hamid and others appeared and got their attendance marked.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel advanced arguments for removing Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) sections from the case. He submitted that the case did not attract sections of the ATA as old an enmity existed between the parties. He submitted that the police wrongly inserted Section 7 of the ATA in the FIR. He pleaded with the court to remove ATA sections from the case.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till October 3 and sought arguments from the complainant's counsel on the next date of hearing.

The accused had filed an application for removing the ATA sections from the case.

Data Darbar police had filed the challan in the court against eight accused. The police nominated Mian Haseeb Hamid alias Mian Vicky, Asad Hamid, Hamid Mehmood, Zulfiqar alias Bhai, Maroof Ali alias Pappu, Mohsin Manzoor besides two shooters - Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi. The police had declared Mian Haseeb Hamid as the mastermind of the attack in the challan.

Mian Haseeb Hamid and five other accused were on bail whereas the two shooters were under custody.

On December 31, 2021, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on MPA Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore. It was alleged that the shooters opened fire on the behest of Mian Haseeb.

