MPA calls on Minority Affairs' minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Sindh, Mir Shahriar Khan Shar called on Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal here Friday.

Mir Shahriar Khan Shar requested Hari Ram Kishori Lal to construct Satsang Hall for the minority community in Ubaro and Rehti in the next financial year.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the executive engineer of the department to prepare a plan and said that the construction work of Satsang Hall should be started in August this year.

The provincial minister said that PPP has always taken practical steps for the welfare of the minority community.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that the construction of Satsang Hall in Obaro and Rehti would be another gift from the PPP government to the minority community.