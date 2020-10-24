MPA calls on Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Faisal Khan Niazi called on Punjab Chief Minister at CM's Office on Saturday, and expressed confidence in the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Problems in his constituency, public welfare projects and development schemes were also discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister noted the suggestions and assured that issues would be resolved at the earliest.

He said that parties which were creating hue and cry and had no agenda other than saving corruption were the real enemies of the country.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was still the most popular party of the country.

He said opposition from the very first day was creating hurdles in the way of national progress,a dding thatthe corrupt elements would be held accountable, no matter whatever they do.

He said the genuine work of elected representatives would be ensured.