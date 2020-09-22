UrduPoint.com
MPA Celebrates Birthday Of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly Member Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan and was rightly following the footprints of his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Addressing a cake cutting ceremony held here on Tuesday in connection with PPP chairman's birthday, Abdul Jabbar Khan said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after assuming responsibilities as party chairman went every nook and corner of the country to spread party's message among poor people, farmers, labourers and the party workers.

The PPP is a party of poor, labours and downtrodden people of Pakistan that's why Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had visited rain hit areas of Sindh to provide relief and assistance to the flood hit people, Jabbar Khan said and hoped that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan will emerge as developed country of the world.

A large number of party workers and citizens attended the ceremony and extended birthday wishes to the party chairman.

