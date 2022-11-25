UrduPoint.com

MPA Ch Zaheeruddin Calls On Punjab CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MPA Ch Zaheeruddin calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Zaheeruddin called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed different matters including constituency-related problems, development schemes and political situation.

The CM said the ongoing health, education and clean water projects in Faisalabad would be completed soon.

The government was taking steps to solve public problems, he said and added that Rescue-1122 had been devolved to grassroots level to expand the scope of its services.

The government was promoting social welfare programmes, he said and noted that the scope of health and Ehsaas ration card programmes had been widened to reduce poverty and achieve the goals of a welfare state.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Education Water Provincial Assembly Government

Recent Stories

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 ..

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

17 minutes ago
 Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

29 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.