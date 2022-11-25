MPA Ch Zaheeruddin calls on Punjab CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Zaheeruddin called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed different matters including constituency-related problems, development schemes and political situation.

The CM said the ongoing health, education and clean water projects in Faisalabad would be completed soon.

The government was taking steps to solve public problems, he said and added that Rescue-1122 had been devolved to grassroots level to expand the scope of its services.

The government was promoting social welfare programmes, he said and noted that the scope of health and Ehsaas ration card programmes had been widened to reduce poverty and achieve the goals of a welfare state.