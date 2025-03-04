Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dawood Khan Afridi chaired a meeting to discuss the problems faced by the people of Khairmato area and adjacent regions

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dawood Khan Afridi chaired a meeting to discuss the problems faced by the people of Khairmato area and adjacent regions.

According to DC office, the meeting was held at DC office in Kohat attended by officials from the MOL Company and local elders, who briefed Afridi on the current situation and the challenges faced by the community.

Afridi emphasized the importance of providing basic facilities to the people, stating that any negligence in this regard would be unacceptable.

He instructed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues promptly, including ensuring the supply of water and gas, repairing roads, and completing outstanding work within a set timeline.

The MOL Company officials assured Afridi that they would address the problems immediately and provide all possible facilities to the people. This meeting demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of local communities and ensuring their access to basic amenities.

