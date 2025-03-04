MPA Chairs Meeting To Address Problems Of Khairmato Area's
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 11:05 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dawood Khan Afridi chaired a meeting to discuss the problems faced by the people of Khairmato area and adjacent regions
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dawood Khan Afridi chaired a meeting to discuss the problems faced by the people of Khairmato area and adjacent regions.
According to DC office, the meeting was held at DC office in Kohat attended by officials from the MOL Company and local elders, who briefed Afridi on the current situation and the challenges faced by the community.
Afridi emphasized the importance of providing basic facilities to the people, stating that any negligence in this regard would be unacceptable.
He instructed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues promptly, including ensuring the supply of water and gas, repairing roads, and completing outstanding work within a set timeline.
The MOL Company officials assured Afridi that they would address the problems immediately and provide all possible facilities to the people. This meeting demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of local communities and ensuring their access to basic amenities.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26
Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for empowering youth to combat open waste burning in Islamabad50 seconds ago
-
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramazan51 seconds ago
-
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh53 seconds ago
-
Pakistan: A hidden gem of dates world3 minutes ago
-
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's54 seconds ago
-
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging4 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-2626 minutes ago
-
MLOs of Liaquat University Hospital appreciated for efficient work in poet murder case26 minutes ago
-
38 shopkeepers fined for Overpricing1 hour ago
-
Four additional LHC judges to take oath on Mar 559 minutes ago
-
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case59 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV59 minutes ago