MPA chairs price committee meeting, fixes new rates of food items

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The district price control committee, met with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed in the chair, and fixed new prices of food items on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi issued a notification about the new prices.

Government officers, representatives of business community and associations related to milk, meat, bread business participated in the meeting.

According to the notification, the price of Basmati rice (super kernel old) Rs. 220 per kg, Daal Chana (big size) Rs. 225 per kg, Daal Chana (small size) Rs.

210 per kg, Daal Masoor (big size) Rs. 218 per kg, Daal Maash washed Rs. 335 per kg, Daal Maash unwashed Rs. 320 per kg, White Chana (big size) Rs. 280 per kg, Black Chana (big size) Rs.215 per kg, Baisan Rs.220 per kg.

A flour bag of 20kg Rs. 1295, 10kg Rs. 648, sugar Rs. 85 per kg, ghee as per government policy, milk Rs. 120 per litre, yogurt Rs. 130 per kg, mutton Rs.1,400 per kg, beef Rs.700 per kg.

Similarly, the price of roti was fixed at Rs.15 per kg weighing 100 grams, naan 120-gram Rs. 20. While chicken, eggs, vegetables, fruits price will be fixed on daily basis.