UrduPoint.com

MPA, CM's PS Review Issues Of Building Brewery Sports Complex

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 11:38 PM

MPA, CM's PS review issues of building Brewery sports complex

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nail and Principal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister Imran Gichki chaired a meeting to review the issues related to the construction of Brewery Road Hazara Town Sports Complex on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nail and Principal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister Imran Gichki chaired a meeting to review the issues related to the construction of Brewery Road Hazara Town Sports Complex on Thursday.

Secretary Sports Ishaq Jamali, DC Quetta Shahak Baloch, DG Sports Dura Baloch, SSP Operation Zuhaib, Additional Secretary of Livestock Department also participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the problems hindering the implementation of the project were reviewed which the land for the construction of the sports complex has been provided by the Livestock Department.

The Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the delay in the implementation of the project and directed to ensure the early start of the work on the project so that better sports facilities could be provided to the youth of the area.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Operations to provide security for the project;He further directed to address the concerns and concerns of the residents of the Livestock Residential Colony regarding the construction of the sports complex and inform them that the stadium project was in the best interest of the youth of the area and their colony would not be affected in any way by this project.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Quetta Sports Provincial Assembly Road Best

Recent Stories

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling ..

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race

2 minutes ago
 Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with ..

Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with Paris

2 minutes ago
 ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

10 minutes ago
 Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows to Make Americ ..

Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows to Make America More Competitive

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assi ..

Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assistance during economic crunch: ..

2 minutes ago
 On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed ..

On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in London for King Cha ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.