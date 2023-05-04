Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nail and Principal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister Imran Gichki chaired a meeting to review the issues related to the construction of Brewery Road Hazara Town Sports Complex on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nail and Principal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister Imran Gichki chaired a meeting to review the issues related to the construction of Brewery Road Hazara Town Sports Complex on Thursday.

Secretary Sports Ishaq Jamali, DC Quetta Shahak Baloch, DG Sports Dura Baloch, SSP Operation Zuhaib, Additional Secretary of Livestock Department also participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the problems hindering the implementation of the project were reviewed which the land for the construction of the sports complex has been provided by the Livestock Department.

The Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the delay in the implementation of the project and directed to ensure the early start of the work on the project so that better sports facilities could be provided to the youth of the area.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Operations to provide security for the project;He further directed to address the concerns and concerns of the residents of the Livestock Residential Colony regarding the construction of the sports complex and inform them that the stadium project was in the best interest of the youth of the area and their colony would not be affected in any way by this project.