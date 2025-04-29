Open Menu

MPA Concerned Over Poor Sanitation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MPA concerned over poor sanitation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Provincial Assembly Member (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt expressed concern over sewage on important roads including cemeteries and mosques.

In a visit to his constituency Union Councils Adalat Garha and Harar, he issued orders to local authorities of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and District Council Sialkot to work together to improve the poor condition of cleanliness and sanitation and provide relief to people.

He said that the provision of quality municipal services is the top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Describing the hanging electric wires in Union Council (UC) Harrar a threat to human lives, he directed local authorities of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) to organise the wires so that possible loss of life and property could be avoided.

UC Chairman Nazar Pehlwan, Vice Chairman Saqib Ghuman, SWMC and local officials of the District Council were also present.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

2 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

2 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

2 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

2 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

3 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

3 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

3 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan