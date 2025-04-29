MPA concerned over poor sanitation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Provincial Assembly Member (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt expressed concern over sewage on important roads including cemeteries and mosques.

In a visit to his constituency Union Councils Adalat Garha and Harar, he issued orders to local authorities of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and District Council Sialkot to work together to improve the poor condition of cleanliness and sanitation and provide relief to people.

He said that the provision of quality municipal services is the top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Describing the hanging electric wires in Union Council (UC) Harrar a threat to human lives, he directed local authorities of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) to organise the wires so that possible loss of life and property could be avoided.

UC Chairman Nazar Pehlwan, Vice Chairman Saqib Ghuman, SWMC and local officials of the District Council were also present.