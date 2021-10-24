MPA condemns atrocities, HR violations in IIOJ&K

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Nadeem Abbas has condemned atrocities committed against the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said the Indian government would fail to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for their right of self-determination.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that despite commitments made by the early Indian leadership and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian government unleashed a reign of terror in the IIOJ&K.

He said October 27 was one of the darkest days of human history when the Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorise innocent Kashmiris.

Since then, he said that people of the valley had been struggling and rendering sacrifices for their just right to self-determination.

Malik Nadeem said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been raising voice over the plight of Kashmiri people at all local and international forums, and called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding issue.