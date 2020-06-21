UrduPoint.com
MPA Criticises KE For Unannounced Loadshedding

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:30 PM

MPA criticises KE for unannounced loadshedding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Riaz Haider, Sunday criticised K-Electric for its unannounced loadsheding in the metropolis.

He said, 'We condemn K-Electric's continuous announced and unannounced loadshedding,' according to a news release here.

He said that the loadshedding in very hot weather of the city where the citizens were already facing problems raised question on the performance of K-Electric.

He further said that K-Electric had also made the lives of the people difficult by overbilling.

