MPA Criticises KE For Unannounced Loadshedding
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Riaz Haider, Sunday criticised K-Electric for its unannounced loadsheding in the metropolis.
He said, 'We condemn K-Electric's continuous announced and unannounced loadshedding,' according to a news release here.
He said that the loadshedding in very hot weather of the city where the citizens were already facing problems raised question on the performance of K-Electric.
He further said that K-Electric had also made the lives of the people difficult by overbilling.