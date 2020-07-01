UrduPoint.com
MPA Criticizes HESCO For Unscheduled Power Breakdowns

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:41 PM

Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Abdul Jabbar Khan Wednesday criticised Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for unscheduled load-shedding in city and adjoining areas which added miseries to lives of people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Abdul Jabbar Khan Wednesday criticised Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for unscheduled load-shedding in city and adjoining areas which added miseries to lives of people.

In a statement issued here, he said due to unscheduled load-shedding people were facing difficulties since several days.

He alleged that HESCO authorities were also demanding cash amount for changing defective transformers in the city's different residential areas.

He said thousands of residents were daily staging protest demonstration for restoration of power supply but they were being denied of their basic rights.

Due to unscheduled power breakdown, water supply system often remain suspended in different areas of Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad city, Abdul Jabbar Khan bewailed and demanded of the Water and Power ministries to take notice of the unannounced load-shedding.

