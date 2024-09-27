Open Menu

MPA Daud Afridi, DC Address Public Grievances Via Khuli Katchery In Lachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram have taken a notice of public complaints/grievances in the Khuli Katchery held under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda" in Tehsil Lachi and soon after the Katchery, they along with the administration officers rush to the Service Delivery Center Lachi, Type-D Hospital Lachi and NADRA Office Lachi.

They, on this occasion, reviewed the attendance of the staff, cleanliness condition and the facilities and other services being provided to the public. They also met the patients and people to ascertain their problems.

In view of the public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Kohat directed the Assistant Commissioner Lachi to sit in the Lachi Hospital, NADRA and WAPDA Offices on daily basis for one hour each.

The AC Lachi besides evaluating their performances, will also help the public.

Similarly, the AC Lachi will also submit a daily progress report on public complaints raised in the Kuli Katchery regarding Health, education, Sanitation and other sectors to the DC Kohat.

Deputy Commissioner said, after a month, he would again organize a follow-up Katchery in Lachi to inform the people about the outcome of this Kuli Katchery to restore their confidence in the government's initiatives and prove that how productive these Kuli Katcheries are.

Deputy Commissioner warned the officers and officials of all government departments and institutions, whether Provincial or Federal that they are not the masters of the people but servants, so be obedient servant and make service to the people as per their duty otherwise opt for themselves outside Kohat.

