MPA, DC hold meeting with HESCO chief to discuss power issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party's MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro held a meeting with HESCO Chief Executive Noor Ahmad Soomro to discuss power issues in the city.

Abdul Jabbar Khan apprised the officers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company about the development work in his constituency and the power problems being faced by the people.

The Hesco Chief assured to Member of the Provincial Assembly that all issues would be resolved on priority basis under the existing laws.

Chief Commercial Officer Riaz Pathan, SE Circle Hyderabad Nisar Ahmed Memon and other officers were also present on the occasion.