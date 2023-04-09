MPA, DC inaugurate free municipal certificates distribution sections

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Haji Ali Hassan Zaradri accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon inaugurated seven free different municipal certificates to citizens at Municipal Corporation Nawabshah.

MPA also distributed certificates including birth, residence and others to citizens who had submitted applications for the same. On the occasion, MPA said that public welfare projects are in progress to provide relief by the Government of Sindh adding that these projects would be beneficial on completion.

MPA said that with the efforts of DC the provisioning process of birth, residence and other certificates would commence from Monday at Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that it would be our effort to provide birth, residence, marriage, No marriage, Life certificates and others to citizens of District Shaeed Benazirabad free of charge. He said that citizens should not pay any fee in this regard and in case of any complaint shall contact Ph No 0244360680.

Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other municipal officers were present on the occasion.