MPA, DC reviewed ongoing development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Member Provincial Assembly/Parliamentary Secretary for local bodies and community development Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar reviewed ongoing development in PP-87 with Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatht

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly/Parliamentary Secretary for local bodies and community development Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar reviewed ongoing development in PP-87 with Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatht.

During a meeting here on Tuesday at DC offices, the parliamentary Secretary discussed the installation of water treatment plant and other ongoing development projects.

The DC said that work on ongoing mega project and other development schemes in the district was continuous whereas the officers of district, tehsil administration constructive departments were regularly monitoring the projects.

He said that quality and constructive standard was being ensured in all the development projects.

Regarding the entry fees of entry of animals in markets,the MPA said that fee should be imposed on sale of the animals rather than on entry into markets.