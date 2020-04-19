UrduPoint.com
MPA Decides Not To Receive Two-month Rent Of Market

Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mehmood Ahmad Bettani here on Sunday announced not to receive two months rent of his market from shopkeepers due to the lockdown.

Mehmood Bettani said in a statement that he decided not to take two months rent from the shopkeepers.

He said he made this decision to help the people during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

He said the shops were closed and most people had lost their source of income during the lockdown.

He said that he came to politics to serve people and would not left them alone in any untowards situations.

