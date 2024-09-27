MPA Delegation Informs DC About Nishtar Hospital Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) delegation, led by Prof. Dr. Masood Haraj, met with Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu and discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of patients.
The delegation informed the DC that renovation work at Nishtar Hospital had become a problem for patients as despite completion of many wards, they remained closed due to lack of equipment. "Patients are being shifted to overcrowded wards and it is disrupting treatment. Emergency and OPD renovation is also progressing very slowly," they alleged. They also highlighted the issues of incomplete work and overcrowded wards.
The Deputy Commissioner assured them that Emergency and OPD work would be completed by October 30. The delegation demanded a bus service from Nishtar-I to Nishtar-II for staff. They suggested setting up an Edhi ambulance center at Nishtar II as well. The PMA delegation also raised concerns about illegal occupants in doctors' residences at the hospital and urged the authorities to get them vacated and allocate them to doctors.
The delegation also demanded additional staff and ICU facilities at Shehbaz Sharif and THQ hospitals. The Deputy Commissioner assured them that all issues would be addressed on a priority basis.
